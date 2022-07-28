Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 28, 2022, 10:49 am 3 min read

Compared to last week, Ethereum has moved up by 7.2% (Photo credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has surged 9.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,122.09. It is 0.8% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 14.1% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,638.05. It has increased 7.2% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $441.71 billion and $196.33 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $268.51, up 6.4% from yesterday and 3.7% up from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 7.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.7% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 9.5%) and $0.066 (up 6.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has declined 5.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $39.80 (up 10.4%), $7.70 (up 14.7%), $0.000011 (up 6.6%), and $0.88 (up 13.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 5.7%, while Polka Dot has gained 2.7%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.6% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 5.3%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Lido DAO, Bitcoin Gold, Synthetix, Ethereum Classic, and Qtum are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.10 (up 46.29%), $26.80 (up 32.26%), $3.84 (up 30.70%), $32.62 (up 28.71%), and $4.40 (up 24.54%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 3.72%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are TerraClassicUSD, Pax Dollar, Dai, TrueUSD, and USD Coin. They are trading at $0.033 (down 2.23%), $0.99 (down 0.32%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $0.99 (down 0.03%), and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $19.03 billion (up 67.61%) and $2.65 billion (up 71.68%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.5 billion, which is up 82.66% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $22.80 (down 0.67%), $8.23 (down 0.53%), $23,114.63 (down 0.14%), and $6.87 (down 0.19%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.61 (down 1.17%), $1.76 (down 1.05%), $0.99 (down 0.07%), $1.29 (down 0.61%), and $1.63 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, an 8.06% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.9 billion, which marks a 26.57% increase. The global crypto market cap was $934.18 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.8 trillion.