Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 30, 2022

Ethereum's value has increased by 11.2% from last week (Photo credit: QuoteInspector)

Bitcoin has lost 0.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $23,795.33. It is 4.8% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.0% from yesterday and is trading at $1,708.93. From the previous week, it is up 11.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $454.69 billion and $204.88 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $291.21, which is 4.6% up from yesterday and a 10.9% rise from last week. The XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 2.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.5% up from last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 2.7%) and $0.066 (down 3.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 3.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $41.90 (down 3.4%), $8.32 (up 2.1%), $0.000011 (down 3.7%), and $0.99 (down 4.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 3.3%, while Polka Dot has gained 13.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.2% of its value, whereas Polygon is 9.1% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Yearn Finance, Internet Computer, Ravencoin, Bitcoin Gold, and Filecoin. They are trading at $11,000.21 (up 25.32%), $8.68 (up 15.36%), $0.033 (up 10.72%), $34.09 (up 10.24%), and $6.54 (up 7.78%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is connected to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Meanwhile, the Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 2.31%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Classic, Synthetix, Arweave, Curve DAO Token, and THORChain. They are trading at $39.51 (down 10.05%), $3.78 (down 9.10%), $13.65 (down 6.69%), $1.43 (down 6.24%), and $2.69 (down 5.82%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $21.26 billion (up 6.71%) and $2.75 billion (up 10.16%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $2.2 billion, which is up 22% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.06%), $24.26 (up 0.79%), $8.88 (up 0.94%), $23,776.95 (up 0.14%), and $7.82 (up 1.27%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $6.65 (up 0.54%), $1.90 (up 1.05%), $0.99 (up 0.84%), $1.33 (up 0.98%), and $19.30 (flat), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization for today

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion, a 0.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.32 billion, which marks a 4.21% increase. The global crypto market cap was $896.76 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.76 trillion.