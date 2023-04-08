Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 08, 2023, 11:03 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 0.45% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped 0.11% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,998.12. It is 2.06% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.45% from yesterday and is trading at $1,867.92. From last week, it is up 2.27%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $541.48 billion and $224.99 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $311.79, a 0.07% increase from yesterday and 1.41% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 1.82% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.10% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.23%) and $0.088 (down 1.97%), respectively.

Solana is down by 3.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.48 (down 0.18%), $6.1500 (down 2.07%), $0.000011 (down 2.08%), and $1.11 (down 0.38%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.36% down while Polka Dot has slipped 2.53%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.55% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.96%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Fei USD, Filecoin, Chiliz, Neo, and XRP. They are trading at $0.99 (up 8.23%), $5.87 (up 4.19%), $0.11 (up 3.70%), $12.50 (up 2.33%), and $0.55 (up 1.85%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.25%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Aave, Injective, Terra Classic, and Maker. They are trading at $2.46 (down 4.89%), $77.47 (down 3.88%), $5.57 (down 3.35%), $0.00011 (down 3.28%), and $692.51 (down 2.92%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.12 billion (down 25.69%) and $0.61 billion (down 33.56%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.25 billion which is down 42.43% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $17.62 (down 2.37%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), $28,036.08 (down 0.11%), $7.26 (up 0.75%), and $6.01 (down 1.28%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.22 (down 1.78%), $4.99 (up 1.82%), $0.66 (down 2.40%), $0.88 (down 0.45%), and $1.06 (down 1.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $37.03 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.02 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $824.45 billion three months ago.