Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 06, 2022, 11:51 am 3 min read

Ethereum has lost 0.6% of its value since last week

Bitcoin has risen by 0.3% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $23,211.28. It is down 2.7% compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has moved up 4.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,728.69. It has fallen 0.6% from last week. Their market capitalization now stands at $443.59 billion and $207.59 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $316.33, which is up 0.8% from yesterday and 7.4% up from last week. The current price of XRP stands at $0.33 and is down 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.5% higher compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 1.6%) and $0.077 (up 2.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 3.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $40.49 (up 1.3%), $8.68 (up 3.2%), $0.000011 (up 1.1%), and $0.99 (up 0.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 3.9%, while Polka Dot has gained 5.1%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 3.2% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 1.5%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Decred, Holo, Filecoin, NEAR Protocol, and Theta Network. They are trading at $51.27 (up 86.12%), $0.0022 (up 14.59%), $9.19 (up 11.40%), $5.06 (up 11.40%), and $1.58 (up 8.90%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000088 (down 15.99%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Optimism, Waves, Uniswap, UNUS SED LEO, and Fantom. They are trading at $1.89 (down 4.40%), $6.13 (down 2.70%), $8.95 (down 1.09%), $4.95 (down 1.04%), and $0.33 (down 1.03%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $13.64 billion (up 0.67%) and $2.02 billion (up 4.73%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $2 billion, which is up 19.57% from yesterday.

DeFi Here's a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $25.19 (up 0.75%), $8.95 (down 0.35%), $23,204.14 (down 0.03%), and $7.81 (up 0.36%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.72 (up 0.11%), $7.50 (up 0.16%), $1.05 (down 0.81%), $1.34 (down 0.62%), and $1.87 (up 0.84%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $1.06 trillion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.69 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap stood at $905.16 billion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.68 trillion.