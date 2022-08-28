Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Ethereum is down 5.8% compared to the previous week

Ethereum is down 5.8% compared to the previous week

Bitcoin has shed 0.8% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $20,013.31. It is 5.5% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,488.40. It is down by 5.8% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $383.02 billion and $179.07 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $277.78, which is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 2.1% down since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 3.3%) and $0.066 (down 0.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 10.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.49 (down 1.1%), $7.05 (up 1.7%), $0.000011 (down 2.1%), and $0.88 (up 5.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.6%, while Polka Dot has fallen 2.5%. Shiba Inu is down 5.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 2.9%.

Data Here are the top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Synthetix, Internet Computer, Chiliz, Polygon, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $2.86 (up 7.71%), $6.13 (up 6.05%), $0.22 (up 5.71%), $0.88 (up 5.14%), and $13.73 (up 3.68%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.36%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Quant, Huobi Token, Decred, and Flow. They are trading at $1.62 (down 6.57%), $93.87 (down 4.44%), $5 (down 4.41%), $27.82 (down 4.1%), and $1.81 (down 3.44%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $10.9 billion (up 50.44%) and $1.28 billion (up 53.57%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.41 billion, which is up 46.65% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $19.81 (down 0.38%), $19,984.77 (down 0.12%), $6 (down 0.55%), and $6.48 (down 0.34%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Chiliz are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.81 (down 0.53%), $4.73 (down 0.42%), $0.77 (down 0.22%), $0.99 (down 0.37%), and $0.22 (down 0.09%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $973.69 billion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.08 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.05 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion three months ago.