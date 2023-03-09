Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, BNB rates

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 09, 2023, 11:20 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 6.71% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.74% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,758.56. Compared to last week, it is 7.60% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.35% from yesterday and is trading at $1,540.38. From the previous week, it is down 6.71%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $420.22 billion and $188.49 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $290.38, which is 0.38% higher than yesterday and 3.37% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.92% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.95%) and $0.077 (down 2.30%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 19.49% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $18.518 (down 9.45%), $600 (down 0.82%), $0.000011 (down 0.65%), and $1.06 (down 6.84%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 19.49%, while Polka Dot is down 1.88%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 6.28%, whereas Polygon has lost 13.67%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Kava, Toncoin, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Bone ShibaSwap. They are trading at $0.88 (up 5.80%), $2.37 (up 4.49%), $0.33 (up 1.86%), $0.000011 (up 1.36%), and $1.72 (up 0.86%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.55%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are ImmutableX, Conflux, Synthetix, SingularityNET, and Ssv.network. They are trading at $0.99 (down 14.06%), $0.11 (down 12.92%), $2.55 (down 11.31%), $0.33 (down 8.97%), and $38.10 (down 7.69%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $14.67 billion (up 2.86%) and $1.20 billion (up 0.29%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.50 billion, which is down 40.52% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $15.36 (down 4.83%), $6.14 (down 4.81%), $6.61 (down 4.21%), and $21,737.48 (down 1.81%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Flow, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.49 (down 4.29%), $5.15 (down 2.65%), $0.55 (down 4.84%), $0.99 (down 4.42%), and $0.99 (down 2.16%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $994.28 billion, a 2.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.32 billion, which marks a 0.36% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.07 trillion last month, in comparison to $859.58 billion three months ago.