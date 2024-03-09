Next Article

Trading just over $147, Solana is up by over 13% in the past week

Today's Cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

By Pradnesh Naik 11:17 am Mar 09, 202411:17 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 1.89% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $68,413.14. It is 10.04% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.68% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,930.41. From last week, it is up by 14.44%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $1.34 trillion and $472.12 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $489.69, which is 4.14% more than yesterday and 18.97% higher than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 0.38% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.33% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (down 0.84%) and $0.11 (up 4.59%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 13.51% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $147.22 (up 2.13%), $10.69 (up 3.15%), $0.000033 (up 7.82%), and $1.14 (down 1.57%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 13.51% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 19.43%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 76.09% whereas Polygon is 6.67% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are FLOKI, Worldcoin, Bitcoin Gold, Pepe, and Arweave. They are trading at $0.00022 (up 49.36%), $9.42 (up 29.08%), $69.28 (up 28.66%), $0.0000099 (up 21.52%), and $44.95 (up 19.06%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.08%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1.01 (up 0.27%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitget Token, Kaspa, Beam, Bittensor, and Injective. They are trading at $0.88 (down 8.16%), $0.11 (down 4.05%), $0.033 (down 3.89%), $708.53 (down 2.95%), and $41.81 (down 2.88%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $42.86 (down 0.12%), $20.16 (up 1.28%), $14.93 (down 1.68%), $14.83 (up 0.76%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Stacks, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $14.84 (up 0.73%), $3.41 (up 2.45%), $11.05 (up 15.15%), $2.85 (down 1.52%), and $3.09 (down 3.34%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.58 trillion, a 1.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $153.07 billion, which marks a 12.7% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.72 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.64 trillion.