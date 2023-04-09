Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 09, 2023, 11:08 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 2.17% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.17% in the past 24 hours, trading at $28,062.81. It is 1.20% lower than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.76% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,854.54. It is up 2.17% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $542.65 billion and $223.34 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $311.39, down 0.18% from yesterday and 1.36% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 0.79% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.32% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.27%) and $0.088 (down 1.40%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.93% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.14 (down 1.69%), $6.1522 (up 0.04%), $0.000011 (up 1.39%), and $1.11 (down 0.32%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.93% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.35%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.79% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 0.18%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Curve DAO Token, Terra Classic, Chiliz, Casper, and GateToken. They are trading at $1.03 (up 2.29%), $0.00011 (up 2.27%), $0.11 (up 1.93%), $0.044 (up 1.79%), and $5.31 (up 1.49%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.24%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Enjin Coin, Frax Share, SingularityNET, Klaytn, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $0.44 (down 6.39%), $9.04 (down 5.52%), $0.33 (down 3.58%), $0.22 (down 3.48%), and $2.39 (down 2.85%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.9 billion (down 22.75%) and $0.42 billion (down 26.15%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.15 billion which is down 38.95% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $17.52 (down 0.57%), $0.99 (down 0.04%), $28,058.64 (up 0.07%), $7.17 (down 1.29%), and $5.91 (down 1.61%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.19 (down 0.76%), $4.92 (down 1.42%), $0.55 (down 1.35%), $0.88 (down 0.90%), and $1.06 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.16 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $994.28 billion, compared to $837.4 billion three months ago.