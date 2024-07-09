In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing slight increases, while Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon have dipped over the past week.

The top gainers and losers of the day include a mix of well-known and lesser-known tokens, with stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin maintaining their value.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.09 trillion, marking a 2.17% increase in the last day.

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Jul 09, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has gone up by 3.61% in the past 24 hours to trade at $57,315.52. Compared to last week, it is 8.98% down. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 5.20% from yesterday and now trades at $3,062.84. It is down 11.31% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum currently have a market capitalization of $1,130 billion and $368 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $514.47, which is 2.68% higher than yesterday and 11.10% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 3.14% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.56% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 6.81%) and $0.11 (up 3.96%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 5.42% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.83 (up 6.28%), $6.0 (up 0.44%), $0.000011 (up 3.97%), and $0.44 (up 3.22%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.42% down while Polka Dot has slipped 7.51%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.54% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 11.72%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Bonk, Celestia, Sei, Pepe, and Ethena. They are trading at $0.000022 (up 22.57%), $6.09 (up 16.21%), $0.33 (up 16.18%), $0.0000099 (up 12.49%), and $0.44 (up 11.92%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively. In terms of traffic, liquidity and trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Cosmos, Avalanche, Tether Gold, and JasmyCoin. They are trading at $5.83 (down 0.91%), $25.44 (down 0.81%), $2,367.53 (down 0.75%), and $0.022 (down 0.66%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.54 (down 0.30%), $13 (up 4.39%), $1 (up 0.03%), $8.13 (up 6.50%), and $7.07 (up 2.74%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Render, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $7.07 (up 2.60%), $1.17 (up 4.99%), $6.41 (up 1.51%), $1.38 (up 5.24%), and $1.24 (up 5.35%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.09 trillion, a 2.17% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.14 billion, which marks a 75.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.53 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.69 trillion three months ago.