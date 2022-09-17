Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 17, 2022, 11:48 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is 6.9% down from the previous week.

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,877.83. However, compared to last week, it is 6.9% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.7% from yesterday to trade at $1,435.51. It has fallen 16.4% from last week. The market capitalizations of Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently at $381.98 billion and $174.01 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $276.45, a 1.4% increase from yesterday but 5.7% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 6.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.8% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are currently trading at $0.44 (up 1.8%) and $0.066 (up 1.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 5.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.79 (down 0.6%), $7 (up 1.0%), $0.000011 (down 0.7%), and $0.88 (down 1.1%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 5.5%, while Polka Dot has fallen 9.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 9.7% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 8.7%.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Chiliz, Terra, Terra Classic, XRP, and TerraClassicUSD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 7.99%), $3.08 (up 7.58%), $0.00033 (up 6.39%), $0.33 (up 6.35%), and $0.033 (up 4.62%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 6.66%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, Ravencoin, Kyber Network Crystal v2, ApeCoin, and Zcash. They are trading at $1.54 (down 14.99%), $0.055 (down 5.85%), $1.90 (down 2.81%), $4.78 (down 2.81%), and $57.07 (down 2.70%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $17.37 billion (up 26.62%) and $1.4 billion (up 47.34%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.5 billion, which is up 5.99% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $18.29 (down 0.11%), $19,881.36 (down 0.09%), $5.91 (down 0%), and $7.83 (up 0.32%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.79 (down 0.61%), $4.78 (down 0.59%), $1.53 (down 0.43%), $0.77 (down 0.14%), and $0.88 (down 0.30%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $960.06 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.66 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $880.97 billion.