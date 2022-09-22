Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 22, 2022, 11:46 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 22.7% compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped by 1.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $18,716.61. It is 7.6% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 5.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,263.89. It is down 22.7% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $358.77 billion and $152.8 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $265.03, a 0.8% decrease from yesterday and 5.3% lower than last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 21.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.3%) and $0.055 (down 3.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 8.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.24 (down 2.2%), $6.26 (down 1.1%), $0.000011 (down 1.6%), and $0.77 (down 2.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped 8.3% while Polka Dot has declined by 13.2%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 13.9% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 16.5%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Celsius, Algorand, Chiliz, Compound, and Uniswap. They are trading at $1.58 (up 7.96%), $0.33 (up 7.1%), $0.22 (up 6.48%), $54.57 (up 4.29%), and $5.62 (up 2.65%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 7.35%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are EOS, Terra Classic, Curve DAO Token, Ethereum, and Terra. They are trading at $1.2 (down 9.93%), $0.00022 (down 7.56%), $0.88 (down 6.37%), $1,264.19 (down 5.55%), and $2.58 (down 5.05%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $22.61 billion (up 49.42%) and $2.9 billion (up 77.8%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.49 billion which is up 55.76% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.06%), $16.77 (up 0.09%), $18,708.70 (down 0.12%), $5.62 (up 0.11%), and $6.76 (up 0.09%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.65 (down 1.32%), $1.65 (up 0.03%), $0.22 (down 0.08%), $1.43 (down 0.32%), and $0.66 (up 0.11%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $921.39 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.76 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.03 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $913.62 billion.