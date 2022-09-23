Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are the rates of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are the rates of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 23, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 8.4% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 3.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,400.58. Compared to last week, it is 1.5% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 6.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,348.33. From last week, it is down 8.4%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $371.44 billion and $162.71 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $276.92, which is 4.3% higher than yesterday and 2.3% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 29.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 68.9% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 7%) and $0.066 (up 7.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Shiba Inu has lost 5.4% of its value

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.05 (up 5.6%), $6.59 (up 5.4%), $0.000011 (up 5.1%), and $0.77 (up 6.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is flat while Polka Dot has slipped 4.8%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.4% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 6.7%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XRP, Cronos, Stellar, Chiliz, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.55 (up 30.89%), $0.11 (up 15.4%), $0.11 (up 15.29%), $0.22 (up 15%), and $0.33 (up 14.22%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.55%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Helium, Lido DAO, Tether, and Binance USD. They are trading at $0.00022 (down 2.17%), $4.78 (down 0.86%), $1.82 (down 0.53%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $1 (flat), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $20.02 billion (up 20.08%) and $1.92 billion (up 28.66%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.1 billion which is up 15.04% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $18.15 (up 1.19%), $19,417.44 (up 0.01%), $5.97 (up 0.56%), and $7.24 (down 0.28%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.95 (down 0.31%), $1.75 (up 0.29%), $0.22 (down 0.29%), $1.53 (down 0.57%), and $0.99 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $900.28 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.17 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.02 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $883.1 billion three months ago.