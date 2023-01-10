Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 10, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 9.1% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.1% in the last 24 hours, trading at $17,217.06. It is 3.3% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.0% from yesterday and now trades at $1,325.40. It is up 9.1% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $331.57 billion and $159.71 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $274.30, which is 1.8% less than yesterday and 11.8% higher than the previous week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.2% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 4.5%) and $0.077 (up 0.4%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 42.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $16.02 (down 2.2%), $4.90 (down 0.6%), $0.0000088 (down 2.4%), and $0.88 (down 1.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 42.2% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 9.2%. Shiba Inu is up 6.1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 8.5%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Aptos, Gala, GMX, Zilliqa, and Kava. They are trading at $5.16 (up 26.60%), $0.044 (up 17.74%), $44.16 (up 6.58%), $0.022 (up 5.60%), and $0.77 (up 4.56%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Speaking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.63%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Ethereum Classic, Optimism, Cardano, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $5.53 (down 6.21%), $20.16 (down 5.86%), $1.25 (down 4.92%), $0.33 (down 4.49%), and $1.63 (down 4.17%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $13.68 billion (up 35.83%) and $1.95 billion (up 50.63%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.59 billion, which is up 104.29% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $5.81 (up 0.19%), $12.33 (up 0.33%), $17,212.86 (up 0.03%), and $6.09 (up 0.33%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Chiliz, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.84 (up 3.72%), $0.77 (up 0.74%), $0.88 (down 0.12%), $0.11 (down 0.13%), and $0.55 (up 0.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $837.4 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.41 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $853.45 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $943.77 billion.