Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 08, 2022, 11:28 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has lost 2.6% of its value in the last 24 hours and is trading at $19,460.82. It is down 0.1% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.9% from yesterday and now trades at $1,328.23. It is down 0.1% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $373.35 billion and $160.61 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $280.99, down 1.2% from yesterday and 1.1% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 7.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.4% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.8%) and $0.066 (down 2.1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 1.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.79 (down 2.2%), $6.35 (down 0.3%), $0.000011 (down 0.9%), and $0.88 (down 1.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 1.4% down, while Polka Dot has moved up by 0.5%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.2% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 6%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XRP, Stellar, 1inch Network, Huobi Token, and Casper. They are trading at $0.55 (up 7.44%), $0.11 (up 4.42%), $0.66 (up 3.84%), $4.29 (up 3.24%), and $0.033 (up 2.92%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 1.44%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Reserve Rights, Helium, Trust Wallet Token, EOS, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.0088 (down 9.59%), $4.83 (down 4.43%), $0.99 (down 3.3%), $1.13 (down 3.19%), and $6.74 (down 2.95%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $11.16 billion (up 10.48%) and $1.28 billion (up 6%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.39 billion, which is up 24.7% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $6.74 (down 0.41%), $16.87 (down 0.46%), $19,496.53 (down 0.29%), and $7.57 (down 0.35%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Decentraland, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.69 (up 0.26%), $5.18 (down 0.62%), $0.22 (down 1.09%), $0.66 (down 0.21%), and $1.42 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $946.6 billion, a 1.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.5 billion, which marks a 12.07% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $974.42 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $958.37 billion.