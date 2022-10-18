Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 18, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 3.5% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.9% in the past 24 hours, trading at $19,660.53. It is 2.7% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 1.9% from yesterday and is trading at $1,336.28. From the previous week, it is up 3.5%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $377.16 billion and $161.16 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $274.63, which is 1.0% more than yesterday and 1.0% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.3% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.9%) and $0.055 (up 1.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 2.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.07 (up 2.7%), $6.26 (up 0.9%), $0.000011 (up 1.1%), and $0.88 (up 8.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.8% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 0.1%. Shiba Inu is up 1.7% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 7.1%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Curve DAO Token, Polygon, Maker, Lido DAO, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.88 (up 9%), $0.88 (up 8.37%), $1,084.25 (up 8.09%), $1.51 (up 7.23%), and $7.81 (up 7.07%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 0.21%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Quant, Casper, UNUS SED LEO, Ethereum Name Service, and TerraClassicUSD. They are trading at $200.42 (down 11.35%), $0.044 (down 4.72%), $4.29 (down 4.64%), $18.93 (down 3.26%), and $0.033 (down 2.92%), respectively.

Rankings Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $12.34 billion (up 50.41%) and $0.97 billion (up 64.19%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.4 billion, which is up 92.62% from yesterday.

DeFi Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $6.35 (up 0.14%), $16.26 (up 0.20%), $19,622.48 (up 0.34%), and $7.28 (up 0.15%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.57 (up 0.85%), $4.56 (up 0.25%), $1.41 (up 0.52%), $0.66 (up 0.36%), and $0.88 (up 0.48%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $936.32 billion, a 1.03% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.98 billion, which marks a 23.41% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $978.46 billion last month, in comparison to $953.53 billion three months ago.