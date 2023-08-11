Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana

August 11, 2023

In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 19%

Bitcoin has tumbled by 0.52% in the last 24 hours to currently trade at $29,376.90. It is 0.75% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 0.31% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,845.83. From last week, it is up by 0.70%. They have market capitalizations of $571.54 billion and $221.78 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $240.64, which is 1.06% down from yesterday and a 0.35% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after moving up 0.11% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.89% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 1.05%) and $0.077 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Solana has risen 8.63% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.77 (up 2.23%), $4.99 (down 0.88%), $0.0000099 (up 1.12%), and $0.66 (down 0.44%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 8.63%, while Polka Dot has gained 0.11%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 19.01%, whereas Polygon is 2.38% up.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

XDC Network, Flare, THORChain, dYdX, and Pepe are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.066 (up 3.91%), $0.011 (up 3.76%), $1.07 (up 3.58%), $2.19 (up 2.73%), and $0.0000011 (up 2.38%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens in the past few months, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are GMX, Aptos, Arweave, Bitcoin Cash, and Hedera. They are trading at $45.31 (down 7.77%), $7.07 (down 4.92%), $4.95 (down 4.83%), $229.74 (down 3.28%), and $0.055 (down 3.16%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $29,389 (down 0.52%), $12.48 (down 0.55%), $7.58 (down 0.66%), and $6.18 (down 1.66%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.03 (down 0.82%), $5.95 (up 0.39%), $0.44 (down 0.34%), $0.55 (down 0.32%), and $0.77 (down 0.52%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 0.39% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.13 billion, which marks a 26.48% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.18 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion three months ago.

