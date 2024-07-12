In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing mixed results.

Top gainers include MANTRA, NEAR Protocol, Maker, Aave, and Safe, while Bonk, Celestia, Brett (Based), Render, and Akash Network are the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.12 trillion, marking a slight increase. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $370.54 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:01 am Jul 12, 202411:01 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 1.22% of its value in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $57,036.15. It is up 5.63% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.08% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,082.33. It is up 7.06% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $370.54 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $520.04, which is 1.02% less than yesterday and 10.14% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 2.02% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.68% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.58%) and $0.11 (down 1.43%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 7.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $136.11 (down 3.22%), $5.88 (down 3.17%), $0.000011 (down 1.76%), and $0.44 (down 2.26%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 7.87% while Polka Dot has gained 13.61%. Shiba Inu is up 20.29% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 11.32%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are MANTRA, NEAR Protocol, Maker, Aave, and Safe. They are trading at $1.05 (up 7.66%), $4.91 (up 6.84%), $2,390.42 (up 5.26%), $93.53 (up 5.19%), and $1.50 (up 4.01%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $533.9996 (down 7.61%), respectively.

Data

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bonk, Celestia, Brett (Based), Render, and Akash Network. They are trading at $0.000022 (down 10.57%), $6.37 (down 9.16%), $0.11 (down 8.57%), $5.86 (down 8.05%), and $3.26 (down 7.40%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $25.30 (down 0.28%), $12.47 (down 1.32%), $0.99 (flat), $7.86 (down 1.05%), and $7.28 (up 0.81%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.27 (up 0.74%), $1.14 (down 3.51%), $1.58 (up 1.08%), $5.87 (down 7.95%), and $1.23 (down 1.40%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 0.63% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.67 billion, which marks an 8.25% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.44 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.61 trillion three months ago.