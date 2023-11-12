Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Pradnesh Naik 12:03 pm Nov 12, 202312:03 pm

BNB is currently trading at $247.84, which is 0.27% less than yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $36,989.32 currently. Compared to last week, however, it is up by 4.94%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has also tumbled down 0.3% from yesterday to trade at $2,046.66. But it has risen 8.23% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $722.59 billion and $246.07 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $247.84, which is 0.27% less than yesterday and 2.08% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 1.38% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.51% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.29%) and $0.077 (down 1%), respectively.

Solana has risen 35.95% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $57.14 (up 5.24%), $5.51 (up 5.92%), $0.0000088 (down 1.33%), and $0.88 (down 0.99%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 35.95%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 14.99%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 11.56% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 17.47%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are 0x Protocol, THORChain, Avalanche, Huobi Token, and Flow. They are trading at $0.55 (up 72.71%), $4.8 (up 21.03%), $16.53 (up 14.31%), $3.12 (up 12.41%), and $0.77 (up 12.06%), respectively.

What about the popular stablecoins

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.02%), $0.99 (flat), and $0.999866 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Neo, Arweave, Terra Classic, and Mantle. They are trading at $3.19 (down 25.21%), $12.54 (down 8.06%), $7 (down 7.18%), $0.000088 (down 6.99%), and $0.44 (down 6.23%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $16.1 (up 5.19%), $36,925 (down 0.96%), $16.77 (up 15.49%), $0.99 (down 0.15%), and $5.44 (up 3.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Theta Network, Stacks, and Render. They are currently trading at $4.31 (down 1.62%), $1.09 (down 0.17%), $0.99 (down 4.26%), $0.66 (down 5.47%), and $2.37 (down 2.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.41 trillion, a 0.28% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.16 billion, which marks a 20.2% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion.