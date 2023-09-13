Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 10:40 am 3 min read

BNB is 2.08% lower than last week

Bitcoin has increased 0.38% in the past 24 hours to trade at $25,925.85. It is 0.61% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.33% from yesterday and is trading at $1,591.14. From the previous week, it is down 2.52%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $505.21 billion and $191.31 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $210.30, a 0.35% increase from yesterday and 2.08% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling 0.08% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.97% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.85%) and $0.066 (down 1.11%), respectively.

Solana has declined 10.77% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $17.88 (down 1.49%), $3.99 (down 0.88%), $0.0000077 (down 0.33%), and $0.55 (down 0.11%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.77% while Polka Dot has fallen 6.04%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 5.82% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 9.18%.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are VeChain, Toncoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Cash, and TRON. They are trading at $0.011 (up 7.68%), $1.82 (up 7.46%), $30.93 (up 3.80%), $198.39 (up 3.07%), and $0.088 (up 2.88%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Check out the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stellar, Astar, WOO Network, Nexo, and Sui. They are trading at $0.11 (down 8.40%), $0.055 (down 7.86%), $0.11 (down 6.72%), $0.55 (down 5.71%), and $0.44 (down 4.26%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $25,929.93 (up 0.42%), $9.22 (down 1.89%), $5.98 (up 0.89%), and $4.22 (up 0.59%), respectively.

These are the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Tezos, Axie Infinity, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.94 (down 3.26%), $0.44 (down 0.08%), $0.66 (down 1.93%), $4.16 (down 1.74%), and $0.22 (down 1.79%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.03 trillion, a 2.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.42 billion, which marks an 8.89% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.

