Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

Dec 13, 2022

Ethereum's value has gone up by 1.0% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.4% over the last 24 hours, trading at $17,193.46. It is 1.3% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.0% from yesterday and now trades at $1,272.81. It is up 1.0% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $330.51 billion and $153.3 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $266.63, which is 5.2% down from yesterday and 7.6% lower since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 1.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.3% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.1%) and $0.088 (up 2.7%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.11 (up 0.6%), $5.12 (down 0.3%), $0.0000088 (up 0.2%), and $0.99 (up 1.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 6.8%. Shiba Inu is down 6.1% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 1.3%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Toncoin, Bitcoin SV, Dash, GMX, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.22 (up 9.79%), $46.41 (up 7.34%), $48.32 (up 6.85%), $59.28 (up 6.59%), and $1.05 (up 4.59%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.47%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, ApeCoin, PancakeSwap, BNB, and Chain. They are trading at $2.27 (down 13.71%), $4.05 (down 5.95%), $3.73 (down 5.24%), $267.21 (down 5.05%), and $0.033 (down 4.47%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.52 billion (up 9.12%) and $0.97 billion (up 10.77%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.6 billion, which is up 17.54% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.91 (down 0.01%), $12.88 (down 0.40%), $17,148.52 (down 0%), and $6.63 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Chiliz, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.05 (down 1.59%), $0.99 (down 0.55%), $0.99 (down 0.49%), $0.11 (down 0.18%), and $0.55 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $851.49 billion, a 0.14% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.77 billion, which marks a 46.38% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $845.3 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.07 trillion.