The top five gainers of the day include Mog Coin, Internet Computer, Bittensor, Fantom, and Maker, while Monero, Safe, Celestia, MANTRA, and Lido DAO have seen a dip.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.18 trillion, marking a 1.94% increase over the last day.

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jul 14, 202411:05 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed by 4.21% in the past 24 hours, and is now trading at $60,283.28. It is 4.87% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 2.78% from yesterday and now trades at $3,206.59. It is up 6.02% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $384.51 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $538.57, a 1.15% increase from yesterday and 5.39% higher than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, up 4.06% in the last 24 hours. It is 17.62% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.24%) and $0.11 (up 5.64%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is up by 4.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $145.76 (up 5.33%), $6.22 (up 1.05%), $0.000011 (up 5.08%), and $0.55 (up 4.47%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 4.59% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.11%. Shiba Inu is up 6.35% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 6.76%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Mog Coin, Internet Computer, Bittensor, Fantom, and Maker. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 23.23%), $8.95 (up 16.78%), $263.20 (up 9.16%), $0.55 (up 8.45%), and $2,769.86 (up 8.35%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $541.9998 (up 6.90%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Safe, Celestia, MANTRA, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $156.78 (down 2.70%), $1.40 (down 1.80%), $6.25 (down 1.64%), $1.07 (down 1.12%), and $1.69 (down 0.74%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $26.16 (up 1.90%), $13.12 (up 2.55%), $1 (down 0.02%), $8.31 (up 2.45%), and $8.93 (up 16.45%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.95 (up 16.78%), $1.21 (up 3.65%), $1.70 (up 3.66%), $6.17 (up 0.57%), and $1.35 (up 3.24%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.18 trillion, a 1.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.59 billion, which marks a 26.05% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.42 trillion, compared to $2.3 trillion three months ago.