Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 15, 2023

Ethereum is up 11.78% compared to last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.07% in the last 24 hours, trading at $30,405.09. It is 8.54% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.20% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,089.28. It is up 11.78% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $588.09 billion and $250.88 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $329.44, which is 1.25% down from yesterday and a 5.60% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 0.42% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.72% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.04%) and $0.088 (down 2.33%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 18.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.19 (down 4.06%), $6.40 (down 4.47%), $0.000011 (up 0.72%), and $1.15 (down 2.63%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 18.06% while Polka Dot has risen by 3.90%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 2.85% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.73%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

OKB, Injective, Arbitrum, WOO Network, and Render Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $53.97 (up 16.09%), $8.01 (up 11.14%), $1.65 (up 7.78%), $0.22 (up 5.65%), and $1.72 (up 4.80%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.02%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.46%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Solana, EOS, Ethereum Classic, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.33 (down 6.32%), $24.21 (down 4.07%), $1.24 (down 3.52%), $22.20 (down 3.22%), and $0.88 (down 3.10%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $13.79 billion (down 3.33%) and $1.74 billion (down 5.18%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.66 billion which is down 12.02% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $19.18 (down 0.21%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $30,413.86 (down 1.45%), $7.67 (down 1.20%), and $6.26 (down 2.24%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.51 (down 2%), $5.45 (down 2.55%), $0.88 (down 3.10%), $0.66 (down 0.72%), and $1.12 (up 1.15%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.26 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.45 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $985.18 billion.