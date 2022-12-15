Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 15, 2022, 10:52 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 4.7% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $17,707.43. It is 5.1% higher than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,291.08. It is up 4.7% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $340.46 billion and $155.54 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $264.74, which is 3.8% down from yesterday and 6.9% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 2.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.8% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.5%) and $0.088 (down 4.2%), respectively.

Solana is up by 5.7% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.30 (up 2.7%), $5.17 (down 2.0%), $0.0000088 (down 3.1%), and $0.88 (down 2.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 5.7%, while Polka Dot has fallen 2.5%. Looking at the weekly chart, Shiba Inu is 2.1% down, whereas Polygon is trading flat.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XDC Network, ImmutableX, Solana, Toncoin, and TRON. They are trading at $0.022 (up 11.27%), $0.44 (up 3.64%), $14.30 (up 2.65%), $2.47 (up 2.52%), and $0.055 (up 1.99%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.80%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Stacks, Flow, Fantom, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.66 (down 10.06%), $0.22 (down 7.51%), $0.99 (down 5.39%), $0.22 (down 4.91%), and $3.99 (down 4.77%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $13.29 billion (up 9.05%) and $2.29 billion (up 21.99%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.6 billion, which is down 23.09% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $5.94 (up 0.39%), $13.74 (down 0.50%), $17,675.51 (down 0.10%), and $6.65 (down 0.31%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Chiliz, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.02 (down 0.71%), $0.99 (down 0.51%), $0.99 (down 0.44%), $0.11 (down 0.36%), and $0.88 (down 0.21%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $866.7 billion, a 0.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $44.93 billion, which marks a 15.63% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $837.18 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.0 trillion three months ago.