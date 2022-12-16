Business

Written by Dwaipayan Roy

Ethereum is down 1.5% from yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 1.6% over the last 24 hours, trading at $17,408.69. It is 1.0% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 1.5% from yesterday and is trading at $1,270.86. From last week, it is down 0.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $334.77 billion and $153.1 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $261.11, which is 1.3% down from yesterday and a 10.1% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.5% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.3%) and $0.088 (down 1.6%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 2.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.01 (down 2.0%), $5.20 (up 0.6%), $0.0000088 (up 0.3%), and $0.88 (down 1.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 2.3% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.2%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 3.5% whereas Polygon has lost 4.5%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Celo, Decred, Chiliz, Neo, and Bitcoin SV. They are trading at $0.55 (up 8.37%), $22.20 (up 6.08%), $0.11 (up 5.38%), $7.41 (up 3.53%), and $46.93 (up 3.25%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.70%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Toncoin, Chain, IOTA, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.55 (down 7.68%), $2.30 (down 7.16%), $0.033 (down 6.28%), $0.11 (down 4.93%), and $0.22 (down 4.44%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $9.43 billion (up 37.39%) and $1.5 billion (up 34.21%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.53 billion which is up 17.08% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $5.84 (down 0.25%), $13.18 (down 0.35%), $6.50 (down 0.18%), and $17,387.10 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Chiliz, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.01 (down 0.22%), $0.88 (down 0.11%), $0.99 (up 0.32%), $0.11 (down 0.63%), and $0.88 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $846.59 billion, a 2.32% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.96 billion, which marks a 19.96% increase. The global crypto market cap was $846.46 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $960.06 billion.