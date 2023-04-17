Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 17, 2023, 11:11 am 3 min read

Solana is up nearly 27% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.09% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29,974.36. It is up 5.99% compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.11% from yesterday and is currently trading at $2,098.40. It has increased by 12.86% compared to last week. The two leading cryptocurrencies have a market capitalization of $579.98 billion and $250.68 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $347.14, a 4.27% increase from yesterday and 10.89% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, falling 1.16% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 1.99%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.73%) and $0.088 (down 1.06%), respectively.

Solana is up by 26.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.66 (up 5.36%), $6.5501 (up 0.60%), $0.000011 (down 0.43%), and $1.17 (up 0.86%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 26.59% while Polka Dot has gained 5.65%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.41% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is up 6.99%.

Take a look at today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Render Token, Rocket Pool, Avalanche, Fantom, and Injective. They are trading at $1.94 (up 14.70%), $60.04 (up 13.29%), $20.83 (up 8.47%), $0.55 (up 6.03%), and $9.24 (up 5.74%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.05%).

These are the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Klaytn, OKB, WOO Network, Neo, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.22 (down 5.23%), $52.41 (down 4.16%), $0.33 (down 3.96%), $13.25 (down 2.97%), and $1.17 (down 2.32%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $10.08 billion (up 38.97%) and $1.14 billion (up 39.79%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.33 billion which is up 38.76% from yesterday.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $20.84 (up 8.43%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $30,085.22 (down 0.89%), $8.25 (up 2.38%), and $6.22 (up 0.05%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Stacks, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.90 (up 0.89%), $4.54 (up 0.61%), $0.66 (down 0.52%), $0.88 (up 0.35%), and $1.12 (down 1.25%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.27 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.4 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.09 trillion, compared to $990.38 billion three months ago.