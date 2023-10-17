Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tether

By Sanjana Shankar 10:34 am Oct 17, 2023

Solana is up 8.92% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 3.73% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,228.02. Compared to last week, it is up 2.25%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.78% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,589.22. It has increased 0.31% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $551.14 billion and $191.19 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $213.61, which is 1.42% more than yesterday and 3.37% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, increasing by 1.14% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.35% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.69%) and $0.055 (up 0.90%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 9.12% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.14 (up 8.92%), $3.75 (down 0.22%), $0.0000077 (up 0.99%), and $0.55 (up 2.42%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 9.12% while Polka Dot has slipped by 2.45%. Shiba Inu has gained 2.04% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 0.33% up.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Bitcoin SV, Solana, Render, Bitcoin Cash, and IOTA. They are trading at $37.62 (up 11.36%), $24.15 (up 9.10%), $1.88 (up 6.97%), $227.57 (up 4.73%), and $0.11 (up 4.36%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $20303 (up 1.50%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are Loom Network, Trust Wallet Token, THORChain, Maker, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.22 (down 24.43%), $1.04 (down 6.64%), $1.60 (down 3.89%), $1,401.30 (down 3.70%), and $3.68 (down 3.62%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $28,227.74 (up 3.80%), $7.48 (up 0.61%), $9.32 (down 0.42%), and $4.10 (down 0.73%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Render, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.15 (down 0.57%), $0.55 (up 2.68%), $1.88 (up 7.05%), $0.55 (up 0.71%), and $0.66 (up 0.60%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.1 trillion, a 3.42% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.54 billion, which marks a 229.64% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, compared to $1.21 trillion three months ago.