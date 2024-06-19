In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing slight increases, while Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon have experienced declines over the past week.

The top gainers and losers of the day include Lido DAO, Ethereum Name Service, Ethena, Pendle, Pepe, Toncoin, JasmyCoin, Monero, Celestia, and Core.

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jun 19, 202411:05 am

What's the story Bitcoin has dropped 0.38% of its value in the past 24 hours to trade at $65,461.96. Compared to last week, it is 3.03% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 3.30% from yesterday to now trade at $3,562.08. It is up by 1.17% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $435.53 billion.

Altcoins

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $599.15, up 0.56% from yesterday and 1.84% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.55% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 3.90%) and $0.11 (up 3.67%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has decreased by 6.99% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.36 (up 2.59%), $5.88 (up 1.77%), $0.000011 (up 3.97%), and $0.55 (up 4.59%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.99% while Polka Dot has fallen 8.25%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 13.9% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 8.29%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Lido DAO, Ethereum Name Service, Ethena, Pendle, and Pepe. They are trading at $2.36 (up 20.56%), $26.65 (up 15.91%), $0.66 (up 12.10%), $5.68 (up 11.04%), and $0.000011 (up 10.98%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $625.9987 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Data

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, JasmyCoin, Monero, Celestia, and Core. They are trading at $7.12 (down 5.69%), $0.033 (down 2.93%), $168.95 (down 2.59%), $6.55 (down 1.56%), and $1.33 (down 1.42%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $27.16 (up 2.45%), $14.28 (up 3.70%), $10.22 (up 4.07%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $8.28 (up 1.13%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.28 (up 1.13%), $7.85 (up 7.96%), $1.71 (up 4.69%), $1.56 (up 2.52%), and $1.48 (up 4.99%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 1.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $101.39 billion, which marks a 28.11% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $2.43 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $2.54 trillion three months ago.