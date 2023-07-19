Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 19, 2023 | 10:40 am 3 min read

XRP has gained about 7% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has climbed 0.10% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,123.84. It is 1.58% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.25% from yesterday and is trading at $1,914.13. From the previous week, it is up 1.75%. Their market capitalization stands at $585.87 billion and $230.22 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $243.06, down 0.61% from yesterday and 2.59% from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.77, up 7.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 66.78% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.99%) and $0.066 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 20.26% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $26.37 (down 0.66%), $5.23 (down 1.94%), $0.0000077 (down 0.11%), and $0.77 (down 2.46%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 20.26% while Polka Dot has slipped by 0.11%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.89% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.87%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Stellar, XRP, BitDAO, Hedera, and Maker are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.11 (up 8.58%), $0.77 (up 7.01%), $0.55 (up 4.98%), $0.055 (up 4.42%), and $965.59 (up 4.21%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are 1inch Network, Zilliqa, Compound, Render Token, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.33 (down 9.03%), $0.022 (down 4.22%), $71.40 (down 4.03%), $1.91 (down 3.88%), and $0.22 (down 3.29%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.06 (down 1.62%), $30,135.49 (up 0.09%), $0.99 (flat), $6.98 (down 1.72%), and $6 (down 1.18%), respectively.

Take a look at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Immutable, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.12 (up 0.90%), $0.66 (down 1.14%), $0.44 (down 0.93%), $0.77 (down 1.19%), and $0.88 (down 3.19%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.69% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.09 billion, which marks a 9.02% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.06 trillion, compared to $1.28 trillion three months ago.

