Bitcoin has edged up nearly 13% from last week

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:54 am Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.75% in the last 24 hours, trading at $64,222.63. It is up 12.82% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.20% from yesterday and is currently trading at $3,429.64. It has increased 11.44% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1,252.29 billion and $412.32 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Prices of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is currently trading at $572.41, down 0.05% from yesterday and 10.05% up from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, down 8.71% in the last 24 hours. It is 23.84% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.26%) and $0.11 (down 1.97%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 18.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $161.36 (up 2.33%), $6.1 (down 3.72%), $0.000011 (down 6.46%), and $0.55 (down 4.93%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 18.5%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.76%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 9.04% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 4.23%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Mantle, dogwifhat, Bittensor, Jupiter, and THORChain are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.88 (up 11.28%), $2.41 (up 8.21%), $339.70 (up 7.02%), $0.99 (up 5.98%), and $4.57 (up 4.62%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XRP, Gala, Worldcoin, Shiba Inu, and Fantom. They are trading at $0.55 (down 8.71%), $0.022 (down 7.53%), $2.62 (down 7.38%), $0.000011 (down 6.44%), and $0.44 (down 6.39%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $27.21 (down 1.72%), $13.65 (down 1.11%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $7.86 (down 1.64%), and $9.55 (down 4.38%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens of the day

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $9.55 (down 4.38%), $1.41 (down 4.15%), $1.82 (down 4.24%), $6.48 (down 3.52%), and $1.52 (down 3.83%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 0.07% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $69.86 billion, which marks a 11.96% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.35 trillion, compared to $2.31 trillion three months ago.