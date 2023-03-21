Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Shiba Inu

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 21, 2023, 12:22 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up 3.62% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 0.38% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,768.86. Compared to last week, it is 13.22% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.38% from yesterday and is trading at $1,743.27. From last week, it is up 3.62%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $536.24 billion and $213.09 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is currently trading at $331.92, down 1.24% from yesterday and 7.89% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 0.18% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.93% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.50%) and $0.077 (down 3.42%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 9.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.36 (down 0.15%), $6.1440 (up 0.69%), $0.000011 (down 1.30%), and $1.11 (down 2.63%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 9.53%, while Polka Dot is down 4%. Shiba Inu has lost 6.68% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 6.16%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are XDC Network, Nexo, Stacks, Flow, and MAGIC. They are trading at $0.044 (up 21.01%), $0.66 (up 6.19%), $1.19 (up 3.92%), $1.10 (up 3.48%), and $1.80 (up 2.14%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $25.51 billion (down 5.61%) and $1.84 billion (up 6.80%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $1.02 billion, which is up 30.72% from yesterday.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Immutable, Conflux, Loopring, BitTorrent(New), and Fantom. They are trading at $1.28 (down 10.10%), $0.44 (down 9.19%), $0.33 (down 8.42%), $0.00000066 (down 6.98%), and $0.44 (down 6.93%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.16%), $16.68 (down 3.76%), $6.16 (down 3.94%), $27,781.54 (up 0.52%), and $7.06 (down 0.41%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Stacks, Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Flow, and Immutable are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.19 (up 4.40%), $5.11 (down 4.15%), $4.05 (down 3.35%), $1.10 (up 3.46%), and $1.28 (down 10.22%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.15 trillion, a 1.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.38 billion, which marks an 18.95% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.13 trillion last month, in comparison to $814.61 billion three months ago.