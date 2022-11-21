Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 21, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

Solana's value has gone down by 11.2% in the last 24 hours

Bitcoin has slipped 3.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,163.44. It is 1.1% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 7.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,130.58. It has fallen 7.6% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $310.73 billion and $136.3 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $260.07, a 4.9% decrease from yesterday and 6.0% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 8.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.3% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 7.2%) and $0.077 (down 11.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 10.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.82 (down 11.2%), $5.25 (down 6.8%), $0.0000088 (down 6.0%), and $0.88 (down 8.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.8% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 8.7%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 3.7% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 10.4%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are UNUS SED LEO, PAX Gold, Binance USD, Fei USD, and USD Coin. They are trading at $4.45 (up 2.14%), $1,747.25 (up 0.04%), $1 (up 0.02%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), and $1 (up 0%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 10.08%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chiliz, NEAR Protocol, EthereumPoW, Algorand, and Aptos. They are trading at $0.11 (down 16.03%), $1.51 (down 13.97%), $3.20 (down 13.84%), $0.22 (down 13.51%), and $4.02 (down 12.64%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $14.29 billion (up 119.47%) and $1.39 billion (up 119.72%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.5 billion, which is up 79.54% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (down 0%), $5.31 (up 0.33%), $16,084.65 (up 0.75%), $11.90 (up 0.62%), and $5.73 (up 0.74%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Chiliz, Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $0.11 (up 1.08%), $1.14 (up 0.53%), $2.98 (up 0.83%), $0.99 (up 0.15%), and $0.88 (up 0.65%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $835.43 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.36 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $913.32 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.01 trillion.