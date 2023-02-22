Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 22, 2023, 11:14 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 6.08% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 3% over the last 24 hours, trading at $24,158.83. It is 9.19% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.16% from yesterday and now trades at $1,645.41. It is up 6.08% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $466.23 billion and $201.28 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $307.93, which is 2.27% less than yesterday and 3.72% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 1.46% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.24% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.68%) and $0.088 (down 3.43%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 0.88% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $249 (down 2.46%), $7.2996 (down 0.01%), $0.000011 (down 2.34%), and $1.36 (down 6.77%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.88% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 14.06%. Shiba Inu has gained 4.80% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 9.83% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Ankr, Filecoin, 1inch Network, UNUS SED LEO, and BinaryX. They are trading at $0.044 (up 39.91%), $9.11 (up 9.61%), $0.66 (up 3.53%), $3.44 (up 3.36%), and $179.64 (up 3.06%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.11%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Curve DAO Token, Neo, Flow, and Conflux. They are trading at $5.37 (down 12.25%), $1.12 (down 9.38%), $13.66 (down 9.12%), $1.27 (down 9.08%), and $0.33 (down 8.24%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $24.71 billion (up 21.49%) and $1.8 billion (up 24.63%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.73 billion, which is up 35.45% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $21.07 (up 2.62%), $6.97 (down 4.60%), $0.99 (up 0%), $24,129.93 (down 2.99%), and $7.53 (down 5.15%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.26 (up 1.98%), $5.60 (down 4.23%), $1.27 (down 9.09%), $0.66 (down 6.14%), and $1.22 (down 4.78%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.52 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $788.14 billion.