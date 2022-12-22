Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 22, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 7.3% since last week

Bitcoin has moved up 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,845.68. It is 5.4% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.4% from yesterday and is trading at $1,212.52. From last week, it is down 7.3%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $324.3 billion and $146.27 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $247.81, down 0.1% from yesterday and 7.6% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 1.1% in the last 24 hours. It is 11.0% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 1.5%) and $0.077 (up 2.2%), respectively.

Solana is down by 14.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.08 (up 0.7%), $4.47 (down 0.6%), $0.0000088 (up 0.6%), and $0.77 (flat), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 14.6%, while Polka Dot has declined by 14.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 7.7%, whereas Polygon has lost 12.6%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Helium, Ethereum Classic, ApeCoin, Toncoin, and Nexo are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $2.10 (up 30.17%), $16.46 (up 5.57%), $3.64 (up 4.68%), $2.50 (up 4.09%), and $0.66 (up 2.84%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.54%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, ImmutableX, Algorand, Lido DAO, and Quant. They are trading at $0.011 (down 6.79%), $0.44 (down 5.02%), $0.11 (down 3.42%), $0.99 (down 3.34%), and $103.50 (down 2.48%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $6.54 billion (down 29.66%) and $0.87 billion (down 30.47%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.41 billion, which is down 17.32% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $5.32 (down 0.40%), $11.71 (down 0.21%), $16,806.90 (down 0.15%), and $5.97 (down 0.20%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Chiliz are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.64 (up 0.65%), $0.77 (down 0.30%), $0.77 (down 0.58%), $0.88 (down 0.06%), and $0.11 (down 0.25%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $809.58 billion, a 0.62% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.43 billion, which marks a 29.75% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $788.14 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $900.28 billion three months ago.