Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

May 24, 2023

Ethereum is down 1.85% from yesterday

Bitcoin has slipped 2.45% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,739.83. It is 1.02% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.85% from yesterday and is trading at $1,824.97. From last week, it is up 0.24%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $518.28 billion and $219.52 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $308.54, which is 1.98% lower than yesterday and 1% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 1.56% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.76% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.84%) and $0.077 (down 2.93%), respectively.

Solana has declined 6.04% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.54 (down 2.06%), $5.0200 (down 6.27%), $0.0000099 (up 3.41%), and $0.88 (down 1.14%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.04% while Polka Dot has fallen 16.15%. Shiba Inu has gained 1.68% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 2.13% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Kava, Toncoin, Neo, Huobi Token, and IOTA are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.21 (up 9.68%), $1.98 (up 5.52%), $10.62 (up 4.32%), $3.11 (up 3.13%), and $0.11 (up 2.28%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Conflux, Mask Network, WOO Network, and GMX. They are trading at $0.99 (down 9.02%), $0.33 (down 9%), $4.06 (down 8.59%), $0.22 (down 8.55%), and $55.97 (down 7.67%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $6.53 billion (down 5.28%) and $0.7 billion (down 23.57%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.44 billion which is up 3.33% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $14.40 (down 3.01%), $26,828.01 (down 2.10%), $6.37 (down 3.18%), and $4.99 (down 3.02%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Render Token, The Sandbox, and Conflux are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.93 (down 4.29%), $3.49 (up 0.44%), $2.64 (up 0.77%), $0.44 (down 4.74%), and $0.33 (down 8.98%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 1.29% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.75 billion, which marks a 22.4% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.16 trillion, compared to $1.09 trillion three months ago.