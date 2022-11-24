Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 24, 2022, 10:55 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.2% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 1.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,688.36. Compared to last week, it is flat. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.5% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,202.84. It is down 1.2% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $320.85 billion and $145.07 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $300.09, which is 9.9% more than yesterday and 10.2% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 1.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.7% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.4%) and $0.088 (up 1.4%), respectively.

Solana has gained 11.3% in the last 24 hours

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.36 (up 11.3%), $5.47 (up 1.4%), $0.0000099 (up 0.2%), and $0.88 (up 1.7%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is flat, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.4%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 1.4%, whereas Polygon has lost 3.0%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Klaytn, Solana, BinaryX, BNB, and Huobi Token are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.11 (up 13.48%), $14.33 (up 11.19%), $157.02 (up 11.03%), $299.73 (up 9.68%), and $5.36 (up 9.44%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.05%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Litecoin, WEMIX, Dash, Osmosis, and Aptos. They are trading at $77.24 (down 4.36%), $1.56 (down 3.08%), $42.30 (down 1.95%), $1.03 (down 1.60%), and $4.42 (down 1.54%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $13.79 billion (down 13.93%) and $1.72 billion (down 18.39%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.8 billion, which is down 6.50% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (down 0.05%), $5.53 (down 0.23%), $13.27 (down 0.63%), $16,635.25 (down 0.18%), and $6.72 (down 0.83%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.17 (down 0.50%), $3.34 (down 0.96%), $0.11 (down 1.27%), $1.01 (down 0.30%), and $0.88 (down 1.02%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $806.54 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.28 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $941.98 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion three months ago.