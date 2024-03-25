Next Article

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:54 am Mar 25, 202411:54 am

What's the story Bitcoin has gone up by 4.82% in the past 24 hours to trade at $67,412.79. Compared to last week, it is down by 1.79%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen by 4.86% from yesterday to now trade at $3,489.54. It has fallen 3.93% in comparison to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $1.2 trillion and $419.15 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $586.84, which is 6% up from yesterday and a 2.17% rise from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 1.44% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.36% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (up 3.13%) and $0.11 (up 1.12%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 8.57% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $186.03 (up 7.33%), $9.47 (up 4.28%), $0.000022 (up 0.99%), and $1.02 (up 3.68%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.57% down while Polka Dot has slipped 6.78%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.44% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 5.41%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Ondo, dogwifhat, Internet Computer, AIOZ Network, and Lido DAO are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.99 (up 30.27%), $2.79 (up 23.30%), $16.78 (up 20.90%), $1.02 (up 16.03%), and $3.28 (up 12.92%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $599.9999 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Rankings

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. The biggest losers of the day are Monero and TRON. They are trading at $141.63 (down 0.71%) and $0.11 (down 0.69%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $56.35 (up 5.77%), $18.91 (up 4.23%), $16.83 (up 21.40%), $12.22 (up 3.96%), and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $16.83 (up 21.40%), $3.56 (up 1.09%), $2.96 (up 2.84%), $11.01 (up 4.29%), and $2.93 (up 6.84%), respectively.

Market outlook

How cryptocurrencies fared today

The current global crypto market cap is $2.55 trillion, a 4.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.75 billion, which marks a 0.68% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.98 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.66 trillion.