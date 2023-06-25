Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 25, 2023 | 11:55 am 3 min read

Solana has moved up by 9.5% since last week

Bitcoin has gained 0.52% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $30,881.21. Compared to last week, it is up by 16.45%. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has climbed 0.68% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,906.28. From last week, it is up by 10.25%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $599.44 billion and $229.12 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $238.97, which is 3.08% less than yesterday and 2.56% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, which is down by 0.51% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.83% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.21%) and $0.066 (down 0.76%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $17.06 (down 1.39%), $5.5986 (up 2%), and $0.0000077 (down 1.76%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 9.50% while Polka Dot has gained 17.60%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has climbed 9.52%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Compound, Aave, Kava, Bitcoin Cash, and Enjin Coin. They are trading at $40.73 (up 31.78%), $66.73 (up 14.80%), $1.11 (up 14.32%), $207.65 (up 8.61%), and $0.33 (up 5.81%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Rocket Pool, BNB, Render Token, and Litecoin. They are trading at $0.77 (down 3.26%), $39 (down 3.24%), $239.20 (down 3.04%), $2.11 (down 2.86%), and $89.92 (down 2.64%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30,860 (up 0.54%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), $13.48 (up 1.21%), $6.21 (up 2.22%), and $5.10 (up 4.99%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.33 (down 1.13%), $0.77 (down 1.44%), $2.31 (up 0.17%), $0.44 (up 0.99%), and $0.88 (up 4.68%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 0.65% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.95 billion, which marks a 33.44% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion, compared to $1.15 trillion three months ago.

