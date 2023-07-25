Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 25, 2023 | 10:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down over 3% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 2.37% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,076.43. Compared to last week, it is 3.36% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.23% from yesterday and is trading at $1,847.30. From the previous week, it is down 3.23%. They have market capitalizations of $565.27 billion and $222.11 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $237.79, which is 1.29% lower than yesterday and 2.75% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, down 5.01% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.45% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.80%) and $0.077 (up 8.67%), respectively.

Solana has declined 12.58% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.2 (down 4.59%), $5.21 (down 2.2%), $0.0000077 (down 0.22%), and $0.77 (down 2.16%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 12.58% down while Polka Dot has slipped 2.36%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.99% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 6.1%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are XDC Network, Dogecoin, Trust Wallet Token, GMX, and Maker. They are trading at $0.055 (up 13.76%), $0.077 (up 8.71%), $0.99 (up 6.16%), $53.67 (up 4.14%), and $1,079.03 (up 3.32%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Stellar, Zilliqa, Compound, and Immutable. They are trading at $0.0000011 (down 11.19%), $0.11 (down 6.89%), $0.022 (down 6.42%), $62.73 (down 6.20%), and $0.66 (down 6.11%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29,105.29 (down 2.25%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $13.18 (down 1.26%), $7.59 (down 1.79%), and $5.75 (down 4.32%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.01 (down 3.65%), $0.55 (down 4.56%), $0.44 (down 4.30%), $0.77 (down 3.13%), and $0.88 (down 5.46%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 2.61% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.4 billion, which marks a 49.91% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.16 trillion.

