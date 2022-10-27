Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 27, 2022, 10:59 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 21.5% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 3.0% over the last 24 hours to trade at $20,814.39. It is up 8.8% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 5.3% from yesterday and is trading at $1,560.41. From the previous week, it is up 21.5%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $399.14 billion and $187.63 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $290.44, which is 1.4% higher than yesterday and 6.9% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 3.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.6% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.7%) and $0.077 (up 17.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 10.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.78 (up 2.1%), $6.52 (up 0.7%), $0.000011 (up 11.4%), and $0.99 (up 0.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 10.0% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 7.0%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 17.7% of its value, whereas Polygon is 10.7% up.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Klaytn, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, EthereumPoW, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.22 (up 21.57%), $0.077 (up 17.73%), $0.000011 (up 11.54%), $7.37 (up 9.60%), and $1.94 (up 8.78%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.3%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 1.29%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Huobi Token, Casper, Ethereum Name Service, and Maker. They are trading at $0.055 (down 7.49%), $9.06 (down 3.27%), $0.044 (down 3.10%), $17.99 (down 2.53%), and $948.06 (down 1.75%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $20.19 billion (up 2.69%) and $2.35 billion (up 0.73%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $2.96 billion, which is up 2.73% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $6.82 (up 0.68%), $17.24 (up 0.65%), $20,824.61 (up 0.43%), and $7.26 (up 0.39%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Chiliz, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.64 (down 0.05%), $4.84 (up 0.42%), $1.45 (up 0.06%), $0.22 (up 0.14%), and $0.66 (up 0.39%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.0 trillion, a 3.36% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.99 billion, which marks a 20.81% increase. The global crypto market cap was $938.83 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $976.01 billion.