Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 27, 2022, 12:35 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up by 0.2% from yesterday

Bitcoin's movement is flat in comparison to yesterday and is now trading at $16,585.68. Compared to last week, it is down by 0.8%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.2% from yesterday and now trades at $1,220.51. It is up by 0.1% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $318.63 billion and $147.04 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.43, a 0.9% increase from yesterday and 15.1% higher than last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 1.1% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.4% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.3%) and $0.099 (up 3.1%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 10.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.28 (down 0.2%), $5.39 (up 1.3%), $0.0000099 (down 0.6%), and $0.88 (flat), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.8%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 3.9%. Shiba Inu has gained 0.5% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2.5%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

ApeCoin, UNUS SED LEO, Huobi Token, Chainlink, and Filecoin are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.77 (up 15.13%), $4.18 (up 8.37%), $7.07 (up 4.59%), $7.13 (up 3.78%), and $4.44 (up 2.47%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.2%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.21%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Trust Wallet Token, Synthetix, BinaryX, Lido DAO, and Kava. They are trading at $1.98 (down 6.69%), $1.68 (down 4.45%), $147.82 (down 4.02%), $1.10 (down 2.47%), and $0.88 (down 2.18%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top two cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $8.96 billion (gone up by 17.06%) and $0.76 billion (now up by 31.68%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $5.55 (down 0.26%), $12.94 (down 0.34%), $16,471.40 (up 0.03%), and $7.14 (down 0.11%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.76 (up 0.09%), $1.13 (up 0.06%), $0.11 (down 0.27%), $0.99 (up 0.09%), and $0.99 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $833.28 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.97 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1 trillion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $973.69 billion.