Written by Mudit Dube August 28, 2023 | 12:27 pm 3 min read

Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by over 5%

Bitcoin has shed 0.36% over the last 24 hours, trading at $25,934.31. It is 0.54% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.38% from yesterday and is trading at $1,642.92. From the previous week, it is down 1.90%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $504.98 billion and $197.51 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $216.77, up 0.08% from yesterday and 0.37% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling down 1.77% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.14% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.74%) and $0.066 (down 1.06%), respectively.

Solana is down by 5.38% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.34 (up 0.033%), $4.45 (down 1.4%), $0.0000077 (down 2.02%), and $0.55 (up 0.77%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 5.38% while Polka Dot has declined by 0.99%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 4.14% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 4.02%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Cronos, Filecoin, XDC Network, Curve DAO Token, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.055 (up 3.86%), $3.36 (up 3.62%), $0.055 (up 3.50%), $0.44 (up 3.42%), and $0.11 (up 3.06%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Sui, Theta Network, IOTA, Injective, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $0.55 (down 5.85%), $0.55 (down 5.09%), $0.11 (down 3.31%), $7.02 (down 3.24%), and $3.47 (down 3.09%), respectively.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $25,940.90 (down 0.35%), $10.01 (down 0.85%), $5.92 (down 0.92%), and $4.61 (down 0.72%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Tezos, The Sandbox, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $3.47 (down 3.09%), $4.75 (down 2.04%), $0.66 (up 1.80%), $0.33 (down 1.64%), and $0.44 (down 1.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.43% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $16.33 billion, which marks a 7.84% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.18 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.13 trillion three months ago.

