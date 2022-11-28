Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 28, 2022, 11:03 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is up by 2.7% since last week

Bitcoin has shed 2.1% over the last 24 hours, trading at $16,220.45. It is 0.5% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 3.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,175.24. From last week, it is up 2.7%. Their market capitalization stands at $311.42 billion and $141.58 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $296.35, which is 5.9% lower than yesterday and 12.1% up since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling 4.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 5.8% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.2%) and $0.099 (up 2.2%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 8.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.38 (down 7.1%), $5.16 (down 4.2%), $0.0000099 (down 1.7%), and $0.88 (down 3.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.4% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 2.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 2.7%, whereas Polygon is 1.9% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Celo, Trust Wallet Token, Stacks, Dogecoin, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $0.66 (up 20.57%), $2.02 (up 4.43%), $0.22 (up 2.58%), $0.099 (up 2.35%), and $3.83 (up 1.60%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.50%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Huobi Token, Curve DAO Token, Solana, Nexo, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $6.56 (down 9.25%), $0.66 (down 9.12%), $13.32 (down 7.57%), $0.66 (down 7.02%), and $3.89 (down 6.94%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $10.93 billion (up 35.86%) and $1.08 billion (up 41.95%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.51 billion, which is up 5.54% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.27 (up 0.48%), $12.28 (up 0.50%), $16,131.34 (up 0.09%), and $6.75 (up 0.17%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.85 (up 2.95%), $1.10 (up 0.55%), $0.11 (up 0.88%), $0.99 (up 0.53%), and $0.99 (up 0.87%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $835.13 billion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.6 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $983.56 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $967.81 billion three months ago.