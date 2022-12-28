Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 28, 2022, 11:39 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.7% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.3% in the last 24 hours, trading at $16,668.68. It is 1.4% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.1% from yesterday to trade at $1,197.55. It has fallen 1.7% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $320.36 billion and $144.16 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.70, which is 0.6% higher than yesterday and 2.8% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after moving up 0.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.2% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.1%) and $0.077 (down 4.8%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 14.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $10.53 (down 6.3%), $4.44 (down 1.7%), $0.0000088 (down 2.3%), and $0.77 (down 2.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 14.2% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 3.7%. Shiba Inu has lost 4.3% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 1.3%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

OKB, Terra Classic, Internet Computer, Filecoin, and Aave are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $23.80 (up 2.72%), $0.00011 (up 2.44%), $3.94 (up 2.31%), $3.01 (up 1.50%), and $56.41 (up 1.37%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.49%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Toncoin, Chain, Convex Finance, Solana, and Frax Share. They are trading at $2.09 (down 10.19%), $0.011 (down 8.46%), $3.35 (down 7.08%), $10.54 (down 6.44%), and $4.47 (down 6.18%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $8.47 billion (up 54.61%) and $0.93 billion (up 62.98%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.4 billion, which is up 108.62% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.11 (down 0.32%), $11.42 (down 0.16%), $16,589.33 (down 0.03%), and $5.79 (down 0.17%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.59 (down 0.27%), $0.77 (up 0.09%), $0.77 (up 0.02%), $0.77 (down 0.06%), and $0.11 (down 0.84%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $807.37 billion, a 0.92% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.26 billion, which marks a 27.16% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $834.14 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $933.3 billion three months ago.