Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 29, 2022, 11:22 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.6% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,556.08. Compared to last week, it is 1.6% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,193.94. From last week, it is down 1.6%. They have market capitalizations of $318.82 billion and $144.01 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $244.88, which is 0.1% up from yesterday and down by 0.4% since last week. XRP has dropped 3.9% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.33. Compared to last week, it is flat. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.8%) and $0.077 (down 0.9%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 19.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $9.72 (down 3.9%), $4.31 (down 3.0%), $0.0000077 (down 1.2%), and $0.77 (down 1.4%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 19.8%, while Polka Dot has fallen 3.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 3.7% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 1.5%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Internet Computer, BitDAO, IOTA, Holo, and Monero. They are trading at $4.04 (up 2.43%), $0.22 (up 1.33%), $0.11 (up 0.99%), $0.0011 (up 0.89%), and $146.45 (up 0.84%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 8.80%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Chain, Solana, Aptos, and Toncoin. They are trading at $0.00011 (down 8.89%), $0.011 (down 8.63%), $9.72 (down 7.60%), $3.21 (down 6.86%), and $1.96 (down 6.38%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $8.83 billion (up 7.70%) and $1.16 billion (up 24.55%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.44 billion, which is up 7.83% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $5.09 (up 0.57%), $11.18 (up 0.09%), $16,509.87 (down 0.01%), and $5.69 (up 0.18%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.61 (up 0.06%), $0.77 (up 0.04%), $0.66 (up 0.04%), $0.77 (up 0.02%), and $0.11 (up 0.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $795.3 billion, a 1.5% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $30.92 billion, which marks a 13.45% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $820.12 billion last month, in comparison to $941.49 billion three months ago.