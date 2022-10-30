Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 30, 2022, 12:00 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 2.6% from yesterday

Bitcoin has surged 0.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,764.7. It is 8.1% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.6% from yesterday and is trading at $1,621.24. It has gone up by 23.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $398.47 billion and $195.25 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $306.02, a 1% increase from yesterday and 13.2% higher than last week. XRP has dropped 1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.44. Compared to last week, it is flat. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.5%) and $0.11 (up 56.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 17.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.85 (up 0.4%), $6.62 (up 0.5%), $0.000011 (up 14.4%), and $0.99 (down 1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 17.2% while Polka Dot has gained 13.1%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 33.6% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 11.6%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Dogecoin, Klaytn, Waves, Shiba Inu, and Holo. They are trading at $0.11 (up 55.55%), $0.33 (up 21.33%), $3.83 (up 15.05%), $0.000011 (up 13.45%), and $0.0022 (up 11.34%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 3.87%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mina, Terra Classic USD, Aptos, Toncoin, and Ethereum PoW. They are trading at $0.77 (down 9.1%), $0.033 (down 6.7%), $7.75 (down 6.61%), $1.59 (down 5.75%), and $6.86 (down 4.37%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $19.45 billion (up 20.96%) and $1.67 billion (up 12.7%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.24 billion, which is up 6.32% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $18.49 (up 0.4%), $7.24 (down 0.44%), $20,773.24 (down 0.02%), and $7.75 (down 0.84%), respectively.

NFTs Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $1.75 (down 0.44%), $4.94 (down 0.29%), $1.45 (up 0.15%), $0.66 (down 0.48%), and $1.22 (down 0.93%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion, a 2.13% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.36 billion, which marks a 12.51% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $947.31 billion last month, in comparison to $1.1 trillion three months ago.