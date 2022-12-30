Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 30, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.9% since last week

Bitcoin has gone up by 0.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,591.68. Compared to last week, it is 1.4% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,195.15. From last week, it is down 1.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $319.34 billion and $144.05 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $245.22, up 0.1% from yesterday and down 0.3% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling 2.2% in the last 24 hours. It is down 3.2% from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.7%) and $0.077 (down 0.6%), respectively.

Solana is down by 19.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $9.53 (down 1.7%), $4.29 (down 0.5%), $0.0000088 (up 2.2%), and $0.77 (down 2.3%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 19.2%, while Polka Dot has fallen 5.3%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.8% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 4.3%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are BitDAO, Trust Wallet Token, Toncoin, EthereumPoW, and Shiba Inu. They are trading at $0.33 (up 17.93%), $1.32 (up 5.40%), $2.06 (up 5.34%), $3.03 (up 3.08%), and $0.0000088 (up 2.20%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.14%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Neutrino USD, Hedera, Helium, Holo, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $0.44 (down 5.58%), $0.033 (down 4.86%), $1.68 (down 4.76%), $0.0011 (down 3.65%), and $6.01 (down 3.51%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $7.44 billion (down 18.22%) and $1.03 billion (down 11.67%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.39 billion, which is down 9.73% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $5.04 (up 0.08%), $10.91 (down 0.09%), $16,518 (down 0.14%), and $5.56 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $3.62 (down 0.15%), $0.77 (down 0.30%), $0.66 (down 0.44%), $0.77 (down 0.33%), and $0.11 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $798.32 billion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.09 billion, which marks a 12.38% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $833.58 billion last month, in comparison to $947.31 billion three months ago.