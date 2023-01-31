Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Solana rates

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 31, 2023, 11:23 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 3.94% since last week

Bitcoin has slipped 3.47% in the past 24 hours to trade at $22,871.88. It is 0.80% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 3.82% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,572.24. It is down 3.94% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $440.94 billion and $192.40 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $313.34, which is 0.44% lower than yesterday and 2.54% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 5.38% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.94% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 5.42%) and $0.099 (up 2.87%), respectively.

Solana is down by 3.08% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.210 (down 3.97%), $6.4530 (down 4.73%), $0.000011 (down 2.18%), and $1.09 (down 5.48%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 3.08%, while Polka Dot has fallen 0.22%. Shiba Inu is down 2.10% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 8.55%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Mina, Dash, dYdX, Dogecoin, and ImmutableX. They are trading at $0.88 (up 9.16%), $61.90 (up 7.63%), $2.44 (up 5.06%), $0.099 (up 3.15%), and $0.66 (up 1.13%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.07%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 5.14%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are BitDAO, Axie Infinity, Gala, The Sandbox, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.44 (down 15.72%), $10.67 (down 9.88%), $0.055 (down 8.66%), $0.77 (down 8.29%), and $0.22 (down 8.18%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $20.85 billion (up 21.35%) and $2.28 billion (up 48.92%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.69 billion, which is 90.74% up from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $19.70 (down 4.49%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), $6.54 (down 4.63%), $22,822.61 (down 3.45%), and $6.98 (down 4.61%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Flow. They are currently trading at $5.88 (down 5.12%), $0.77 (down 8.01%), $0.77 (down 8.28%), $10.67 (down 9.86%), and $1 (down 7.90%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $52.22 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $796.25 billion last month, in comparison to $1.02 trillion three months ago.