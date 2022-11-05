Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 05, 2022, 12:03 pm 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 6.2% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed by 5% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $21,380.31. It is 3.8% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 6.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,647.19. From the previous week, it is up 5.9%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $410.68 billion and $198.53 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $358.37, which is 4.7% up from yesterday and a 20.4% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 8.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.2% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 5.2%) and $0.11 (up 12.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up 8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.68 (up 8.8%), $7.06 (up 6.9%), $0.000011 (up 6%), and $1.2 (up 7.5%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8%, while Polka Dot has risen by 8.3%. Shiba Inu is up 8.9% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 27.5%.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Axie Infinity, Terra Classic, Dogecoin, Loopring, and The Sandbox are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $11.14 (up 22.72%), $0.00022 (up 16%), $0.11 (up 12.66%), $0.33 (up 11.26%), and $0.99 (up 9.77%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (up 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 16.29%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Neutrino USD, Binance USD, Dai, and USD Coin. They are trading at $4.34 (down 8.7%), $0.99 (down 0.34%), $1 (down 0.06%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Rankings The top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $26.17 billion (up 52.82%) and $2.13 billion (up 28.3%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $3.29 billion, which is up 49.77% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $7.7 (up 0.08%), $19.53 (down 0.71%), $21,392.03 (down 0.17%), and $8.73 (up 0.41%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.87 (down 0.4%), $0.22 (up 0.54%), $4.82 (down 2.11%), $0.99 (down 1.21%), and $0.77 (down 1.72%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.09 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $969 billion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.