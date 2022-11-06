Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 06, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 1.5% in last 24 hours

Bitcoin has shed 0.8% of its value over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $21,215.22. It is 2% higher compared to the previous week. Ethereum has dropped by 1.5% in the past 24 hours to trade at $1,618.83. Compared to last week, it is flat. They have market capitalizations of $407.32 billion and $195.32 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $351.76, which is 1.3% lower than yesterday and 15.8% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 1% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.7% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.5%) and $0.11 (down 6.9%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 9.9% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $36.08 (up 4.2%), $7.02 (down 0.4%), $0.000011 (down 2.6%), and $1.15 (down 2.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 9.9%, while Polka Dot has risen by 5.9%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 23.7%.

Data The top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Chiliz, ApeCoin, OKB, Solana, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.22 (up 8.31%), $5.17 (up 6.9%), $21.94 (up 5.74%), $36.11 (up 4.3%), and $0.44 (up 4.03%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $0.99 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2.79%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are FTX Token, Dogecoin, Nexo, Axie Infinity, and Elrond. They are trading at $23.56 (down 8.19%), $0.11 (down 6.69%), $0.99 (down 6.38%), $10.6 (down 5.14%), and $57.89 (down 4.68%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $14.36 billion (up 51.93%) and $0.88 billion (up 66.99%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.37 billion, which is up 57.42% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $19.52 (up 0.27%), $7.59 (down 0.76%), $21,237.17 (down 0.06%), and $8.71 (down 0.33%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Chiliz, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.84 (down 0.28%), $0.22 (down 0.2%), $5.16 (up 1.41%), $0.99 (down 0.13%), and $1.44 (down 0.15%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $113.24 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $963.6 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.