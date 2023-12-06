Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

1/9

Business 3 min read

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 10:49 am Dec 06, 202310:49 am

Solana is up 10.25% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 4.70% in the past 24 hours to trade at $43,734.56. It is 15.36% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.38% from yesterday and is trading at $2,279.88. From last week, it is up 11.05%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $854.64 billion and $273.88 billion, respectively.

2/9

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $231.47, which is 0.27% down from yesterday and 0.66% up from last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, increasing by 0.41% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.46% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 4.75%) and $0.099 (up 7.21%), respectively.

3/9

Solana has moved up by 10.25% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $64.46 (up 6.93%), $5.9 (up 5.37%), $0.0000099 (up 4.72%), and $0.88 (up 2.23%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 10.25% while Polka Dot has risen by 12%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 13.93% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 8.72%.

4/9

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Helium, Celestia, ORDI, Casper, and Avalanche. They are trading at $4.31 (up 51.91%), $11.03 (up 27.54%), $62.17 (up 26.64%), $0.044 (up 17.69%), and $26.48 (up 16.86%), respectively.

5/9

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $232.1000 (down 1.98%), respectively.

6/9

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, IOTA, dYdX (ethDYDX), Blur, and Theta Network. They are trading at $0.00022 (down 5.65%), $0.33 (down 3.74%), $3.02 (down 3.53%), $0.55 (down 3.44%), and $1.11 (down 3.08%), respectively.

7/9

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $26.18 (up 15.29%), $15.73 (up 0.85%), $0.99 (up 0.04%), $6.18 (up 0.79%), and $5.27 (up 5.05%), respectively.

8/9

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow. They are currently trading at $4.99 (down 2.78%), $1.44 (down 0.01%), $1.11 (up 31.48%), $3.56 (down 7.69%), and $0.88 (up 15.11%), respectively.

9/9

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.6 trillion, a 3.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.61 billion, which marks a 15.78% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.32 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.04 trillion.